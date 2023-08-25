Selena Gomez reflects on dramatic split from Justin Bieber amid finding solace

Selena Gomez reflected on how she used the “pain” she felt after Justin Bieber left her and tied the knot with Hailey Bieber to help others.

In the singer-actor reflected on her “heartbreaking” yet “dramatic” split from the Peaches hitmaker and how she found solace in her music.

During the Twilio SIGNAL 2023 conference, the Only Murders in the Building star spoke of her breakup from Bieber that left her devastated.

She said, "So then when I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music and wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever, you know, going through that journey."

Bieber and Gomez's relationship began back in 2010. The two dated on and off till 2018 when they finally called off their romance.

Selena Gomez says she was 'victim to certain abuse' while dating Justin Bieber

In a chat with NPR in 2020, Gomez admitted she was "victim to certain abuse" in her eight-year romance with the Baby hitmaker.

"I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she said before clarifying that the abuse was emotional. “And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse."

Gomez also delved into how she never got the closure she needed to get over Bieber after their whirlwind romance while revealing she penned Lose You to Love Me as a form of closure for herself.

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things I wish I had said,” she said.

“It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying—I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over.

“And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."