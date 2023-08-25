Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’ sends fans into frenzy with racy music video

Selena Gomez is celebrating singlehood in new music video for 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez has created a frenzy among her fans with the release of her latest solo track, Single Soon, on Friday.

The 31-year-old singer unveiled the song's music video on Thursday night, where she looks glamorous in a glimmering pink mini dress. The video captures her dancing energetically with friends, joyfully embracing her single status.

In the past three years, Selena had only shared one solo track while actively participating in numerous collaborative projects, including the global hit Calm Down (Remix) alongside Nigerian superstar Rema.

As expected, the release generated an enthusiastic response from fans, with one admirer expressing that witnessing her “carefree, happy and confident” demeanor after all the personal challenges she’s been through was truly heartwarming.

One fan wrote: “Selena Gomez just came back with a f*****g bop AND she looks so amazing. I'm obsessed.”

Another added: “Amazingly gorgeous Selena has done it again! @selenagomez yes! I love it beautiful! May God continue to bless you me love! You have so many attributes ur amazing!”

A fan called the track “song of the year,” while a third fan added: “After everything she's been through seeing her so carefree, happy and confident is heartwarming. I love you forever @selenagomez thank you for your music and for being such an inspiration.”

“Today is my birthday and my favourite artist @selenagomez released a new song I think it's for me thank you,” one user shared.

“I'm pickin' out this dress / Tryin' on these shoes / 'Cause I'll be single soon / I'll be single soon / I know he'll be a mess / When I break the news / But I'll be single soon / I'll be single soon,” the star sings in the chorus.

The video's opening sequence showcased a heartwarming voice message from Selena's sister, Gracie Teefey. In the message, Gracie affectionately reassured her by saying, "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends," as Selena is seen sneaking out of her partner’s apartment.

Playfully referencing the memorable breakup style from Sex And The City, Selena left behind a post-it note that humorously read, "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me."

“Maybe I'll just disappear/ I don't wanna see a tear/ And the weekend's almost here,” she adds.