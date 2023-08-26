Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival

Billie Eilish is all set to make history by being the youngest headliner at the Leeds Festival on Friday.



Billie rose to fame when her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums Charts in 2019.

She has already amassed an impressive resume with several achievements, including winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, and is now all set to rock the stage at the Reading and Leeds Festival.

According to the Mirror, Billie recently appeared in an interview with Sunday Times Magazine and opened up about her journey.

The 21-year-old No Time To Die singer said, "I grew up in a humble two-bedroom bungalow in the Highland Park Area of Los Angeles with my parents and brothers.

Billie revealed that her debilitating anxiety forced her to share the bed with her parents and brothers until she was 11. According to the Sunday Magazine, "The singer's whole family shared a bed until her brother Finneas turned 10."

Billie lived in her childhood house until 2020 and brought her BRIT award for International Female Solo Artist to the family home.

Despite making a fortune worth billions after earning well-deserved fame in the music industry, Billie expresses no desire to move to a mansion and says, "My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother."

Her family home is currently estimated to be worth around $763,400 (£602,528).