Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert

A man has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, a multinational company after he was injured during the preparations for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour stopover at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In his lawsuit, the stagehand identified as Steve Genovese alleged his leg was run over by a forklift while the stage was being built.

He was reportedly working for a company hired by Live Nation to construct the stage for the concert when the accident occurred.

According to Billboard, the complaint alleges five counts of civil liability including negligence, negligent hiring and gross negligence.



“Genovese was reported ‘run over by a forklift which was being operated by another worker on-site,’” the publication cited the complaint as saying.

“As a result, the plaintiff suffered severe, excruciatingly painful and permanently disabling injuries to his leg. The flesh and muscle were torn away from his leg and were detached from the bones,” the complaint read.



The Weeknd has not commented on the incident.



