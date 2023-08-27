 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Police officers and vehicles are at the crime scene after a mass shooting at Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on August 26, 2023. — Screengrab/TouTube/NBC News
Police officers and vehicles are at the crime scene after a mass shooting at Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on August 26, 2023. — Screengrab/TouTube/NBC News
  • White male shooter was outfitted with a tactical vest.
  • He targeted certain group of people, that's Black people.
  • There were 2 male victims, one female victim: Sherrif.

Authorities said Saturday that as many as three black people were fatally shot including a woman after an armed suspect entered a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida and went on to kill people with an AR-style rifle before shooting himself.    

Sheriff TK Waters said in a news conference Saturday: "The shooter, a white male in his early 20s, was outfitted with a tactical vest and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun when he started firing inside a Dollar General discount store."

"He targeted a certain group of people and that's Black people. That's what he said he wanted to kill. And that's very clear," the sheriff said.

"There were two male victims and one female victim," according to the sheriff.

"Manifestos discovered by the gunman's family shortly before the attack detail the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate," he told reporters.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan earlier told local broadcaster WJXT: "There are a number of fatalities inside the store."

Earlier, Officials were not able to provide an exact number of people killed in the Jacksonville store shooting.

The city's fire department spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer told CNN the department was on standby to treat victims.

A number of police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Deegan told the media: "This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take."

The shooting was the latest in a spate of gun violence this weekend in the US, following deadly outbursts in Boston, Chicago and Oklahoma.

More From World:

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future
SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'

SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'
'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action

'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead
'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts

'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts
With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war

With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war
WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way video

WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way
Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea

Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea
Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item

Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item
Man with blood cancer records his fight with disease on YouTube

Man with blood cancer records his fight with disease on YouTube
Barbie’s biggest Russian fan pays big pink tribute to her prized possessions

Barbie’s biggest Russian fan pays big pink tribute to her prized possessions
Denmark scrambles to legislate against Quran burnings amid terror alerts

Denmark scrambles to legislate against Quran burnings amid terror alerts