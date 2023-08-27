Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses as he speaks on stage at the Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on July 22, 2022. Reuters/File

Florida is on high alert as a storm begins to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in most of the state's Gulf coastline.

The move comes in anticipation of the potential threat posed by the developing weather system.

The state of emergency spans a significant portion of Florida's Gulf coast, as authorities brace for the storm's impact. Governor DeSantis issued the declaration to ensure the preparedness of emergency response teams and the readiness of residents facing the impending weather event.

With a storm brewing off the coast of Mexico, meteorologists have raised concerns about the risk of flash floods and landslides in parts of Florida. The focus is on the eastern Yucatan peninsula, western Cuba, and the potential trajectory towards the state.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the possibility of the storm intensifying into a tropical storm. As a precaution, Governor DeSantis called on residents to have their hurricane supply kits in order and to be prepared for any necessary evacuation measures.

The state's Gulf coast, extending from Fort Myers to Panama City, falls under the purview of the emergency declaration. While the storm's precise path remains uncertain, Florida officials are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of their communities.