 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses as he speaks on stage at the Turning Point USAs Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on July 22, 2022. Reuters/File
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses as he speaks on stage at the Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on July 22, 2022. Reuters/File

Florida is on high alert as a storm begins to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in most of the state's Gulf coastline. 

The move comes in anticipation of the potential threat posed by the developing weather system. 

The state of emergency spans a significant portion of Florida's Gulf coast, as authorities brace for the storm's impact. Governor DeSantis issued the declaration to ensure the preparedness of emergency response teams and the readiness of residents facing the impending weather event.

With a storm brewing off the coast of Mexico, meteorologists have raised concerns about the risk of flash floods and landslides in parts of Florida. The focus is on the eastern Yucatan peninsula, western Cuba, and the potential trajectory towards the state.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the possibility of the storm intensifying into a tropical storm. As a precaution, Governor DeSantis called on residents to have their hurricane supply kits in order and to be prepared for any necessary evacuation measures.

The state's Gulf coast, extending from Fort Myers to Panama City, falls under the purview of the emergency declaration. While the storm's precise path remains uncertain, Florida officials are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of their communities.

More From World:

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday
White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting

White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting
Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future
SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'

SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'
'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action

'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead
'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts

'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts
With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war

With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war
WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way video

WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way
Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea

Ukraine intelligence claims to target Russian military base in occupied Crimea
Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item

Donald Trump's mug shot turns into hot-selling item
Man with blood cancer records his fight with disease on YouTube

Man with blood cancer records his fight with disease on YouTube