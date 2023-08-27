North West flaunts luxury bag as she returns from Japan trip with mom Kim kardashian

 
Kim Kardashian and North West just returned from a shopping spree in Japan
North West confidently displayed her $7,900 Louis Vuitton bag adorned with cherry patterns as she got off her mother Kim Kardashian’s private jet, which is estimated to be worth $150 million.

The exclusive photos, obtained by The U.S. Sun, reveal Kim, 42, and her 10-year-old daughter North showcasing their family's opulence upon returning from a trip to Japan.

As they stepped off the Kim Air jet, both Kim and North exhibit their high-end possessions.

The mother of four exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble, pairing a corset top with relaxed black pants. Her hair stylishly swept back into a bun, she maintained a low-key profile by donning oversized sunglasses.

North radiate cheerfulness as she got off the plane, dressed in a casual, oversized Chicago Bulls t-shirt matched with ripped jeans. Her outfit was accentuated by a highly sought-after Louis Vuitton Takashi Murakami Cherry Duffle Bag, valued at $7,900. The ten-year-old proudly posed with the bag, flashing the peace sign as she entered the car.

The SKIMS founder on the other hand, appeared to be carrying a Crocodile Birkin Bag, a luxury item that can range in price from $60,000 to over $100,000.

Both the mother and daughter completed their ensembles with comfortable pairs of black sandals.

During her Japan trip, Kim also exhibited her recent luxury shopping spree at Chanel. She shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, holding a pink quilted Chanel handbag adorned with a vintage Chanel choker wrapped around the purse's handle.

The necklace she wore was a 1995 runway piece, and it appeared to be the exact piece that Margot Robbie wore in Barbie.

