Monday, August 28, 2023
Prince William's 'ego-stroking' is the 'human personification of a Volvo'

Prince William has just found himself being compared to the human equivalent of a Volvo’ by experts.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims against Prince William.

She broke it all down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In her piece she started by referencing the ‘shaky’ attempts monarchs have made to cement their reign in times of uncertainty.

“Over the centuries, history has been riddled with moments when the British monarchy looked like a shaky proposition,” she started the chat off by saying.

“There were kings seemingly more intent on contracting new and exciting venereal diseases than ruling, kings and queens unnaturally fixated on showing the French what for and that one time in 1969 when the late Queen decided to make the world’s first royal reality TV show.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Monarchs have been pulling self-serving, self-indulgent moves ever since William the Conqueror probably thought nicking England would be good for building his profile.”

Thus it is safe to assume that “Prince William, heir to the throne and the human personification of a Volvo, is no different.”

Because even though “he might be decades away from the throne, but that has not stopped the 41-year-old from having a go at the sort of ego-stroking outing that his regal forebears have been indulging in since the ink was still wet on the Doomsday Book.”

