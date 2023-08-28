Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was spotted with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at an event in Los Angeles.



Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were not in attendance.

Doria, Kim Kardashian and Kris appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for photos together during This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual gathering Saturday, according to reports.

Meghan Markle’s mother came out in support of This Is About Humanity, which aims to assist separated and reunified families at the US border by providing resources like legal services and mental wellness check-ups to migrants.

Alongside Doria, Kim and Kris, other high-profile attendees who joined them at the charity event include Eva Longoria, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Doria Ragland’s outing comes amid reports Meghan Markle is "excited" to return to acting.