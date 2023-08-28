Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is not likely to enter the dating game 'anytime soon'

Zayn Malik is currently dedicating his attention to his two-year-old daughter Khai, as he navigates co-parenting with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction star's mother, Trisha, provided an update on Zayn's relationship status to MailOnline, following his split from supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2021.

Zayn was last associated with Single Soon singer Selena Gomez. However, their brief romance appeared to conclude in July when Gomez unfollowed Zayn and several other stars, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Zendaya.

Previously, Zayn was in a public relationship with Gigi. They initially parted ways in 2018 but reconciled and welcomed their first child together.

Zayn's past relationships also include his high-profile engagement to Perrie Edwards, which ended abruptly when he reportedly broke up with her via text after a two-year engagement.

Trisha told MailOnline: “Zayn's energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that's not going to change any time soon.”

“He's a wonderful father, very caring and loving and devotes a lot of time to his daughter. It's what gives him the most pleasure in life.”

Trisha said that the Love Like This singer is focusing his efforts on his daughter Khai, who’s about to turn three next month, and his work.

“He's a good-looking lad and a lot of women are interested in him but none of that interests him at the moment. He's not even in the dating game. It's all about Khai and then his work.”

While standing outside the upscale residence in Bradford that Zayn had bought for his parents Trisha and Yasser after he made it big, she continued to share: “Gigi and Zayn are co-parenting and it's working very well. They are both wonderful people and parents.”

“Gigi only came to Bradford once to visit us when she was with Zayn and the whole thing was kept very quiet.”

She went on to praise Gigi for her down-to-earth attitude, saying, “It felt a bit strange having a supermodel in the house but she's very down to earth. She's a great girl, I'm still very fond of her and it's a pity that things didn't work out for them but that's life.”

Speaking of her own relationship with her granddaughter, she revealed that they facetime often, “I Facetime Khai at least two or three times per week and it's wonderful to have a relationship with her, even though she is so far away. Because of all the calls, she recognises me instantly.”

Trisha also revealed her excitement “I'm really looking forward to going to Los Angeles to celebrate her birthday and it will be lovely to spend some time with my son and granddaughter.”

“I miss them both, but Zayn has his own life now in the US and is enjoying himself as a dad and single man.”