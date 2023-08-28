 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham adopts David Beckham's iconic buzzcut style

Monday, August 28, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham adopts David Beckham's iconic buzzcut style 

In a display of familial style influence, David Beckham's son Brooklyn introduced his latest hairstyle on Sunday, further establishing himself as a trendsetter within the family.

The 24-year-old aspiring chef adopted his father's renowned buzzcut, showcasing his new look in a snapshot taken while seated at a dining table. Notably, Brooklyn's well-inked arms were on display as he maintained a laid-back appearance in a white T-shirt, all while promoting the Japanese beverage WeSake.

This recent hairstyle change echoes a similar decision made by his 20-year-old sibling Romeo, who also embraced their father's iconic 2001 buzzcut not long ago. On social media, David Beckham shared a selfie earlier this month, drawing a compliment from his father as David responded with "Looking good, Romeo."

The 48-year-old David Beckham himself chose to revisit his short hairstyle from the 2000s during the same month. This look harkened back to his days with Manchester United. The former athlete proudly exhibited his new buzzcut while enjoying a luxurious yacht excursion in the company of his wife Victoria, 49, and their children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

