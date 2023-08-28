Lionel Messi lights up MLS debut and enjoys lively dinner with wife

Receiving an enthusiastic welcome for once again finding the net during his MLS debut, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo encountered an eager crowd of fans as they set out for dinner with his fellow Inter Miami teammates at the renowned COTE Miami restaurant on Sunday evening.

The renowned football icon, aged 36, was once again encircled by his devoted supporters as he exited the dining establishment alongside his spouse of six years. This followed his impressive goal during Inter Miami's match against the New York Red Bulls on the preceding Saturday, a game in which he came on as a substitute.

Messi, accompanied by his wife, departed in a waiting car to return home subsequent to the team dinner. Among the companions at the meal were Jordi Alba and his wife Romarey Ventura, as well as Sergio Busquets and his spouse Elena Galera.

Elena showcased her fashion sense in a sophisticated black satin strapless jumpsuit paired with nude strapped heels. In contrast, Romarey chose an elegant nude jumpsuit with a bustier-style front.

Lionel Messi's inaugural appearance in the league was projected live on several billboards illuminating the heart of New York City. The anticipation was palpable as Tata Martino, the team's manager, decided to initially keep his international superstar on the bench for the Inter Miami versus New York Red Bulls encounter.

Nevertheless, the excitement escalated when the World Cup champion finally took the field during the 60th minute of the match, making his official debut. The square was filled with ardent fans, some adorning soccer jerseys with Messi's name both present and absent on their backs. Their cheers echoed as Messi skillfully placed the ball into the back of the net, adding to the electric atmosphere of one of New York's most iconic locations.