4 stabbed to death including 2 minors in Manhattan apartment

Police vehicles are parked outside the apartment building after four people were stabbed to death in Manhattan New York on Monday, August 28, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7 NY

At least four people have lost their lives including a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl in a murder-suicide stabbing in Manhattan's Upper West Side apartment in New York, local media reported Monday.

Among the deceased were also a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old, with authorities possibly regarding them as a family, who was found dead inside the apartment on West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue around 3pm.



Authorities found the bodies after they received an emergency call as the residents of the apartments were non-responsive. After running a wellness check, officials forced in and found people with stabbing wounds.

Local media reports citing law enforcement sources indicate that a knife was recovered from the scene however, there is no indication whether any arrests have been made.

"I'm not sure how those injuries were sustained," a New York Police Department spokesperson said. "

"That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

"Emergency medical services personnel pronounced all four dead at the scene," the NYPD said.

The adults suffered wounds on their necks while the minors sustained stabbing wounds on their torsos.



This deadly stabbing comes on the same day when a fatal shooting took place at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill killing one faculty member. The shooting forced authorities to enforce a campus-wide alert and a lockdown.

Local media reported that the faculty member was shot by a graduate student.

The campus witnessed chaos as news of the shooting spread with authorities quickly responding to the active threat, arresting a suspect in connection with the shooting.

The shooting led to the cancellation of classes and activities, leaving students and staff in a deep state of shock.

Images released by law enforcement agencies showed the detained individual named Qi, restrained and seated on the ground, a mile from the campus. Meanwhile, police issued an "all clear" message, indicating the immediate threat had diminished.

Governor Roy Cooper expressed condolences to the UNC community of Chapel Hill and assured them of necessary resources for support and protection.