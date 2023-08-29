 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
King Charles strong feelings about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare

Britain’s King Charles has strong feelings about his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal expert believes.

Royal expert Esther Krakue, in an interview with Sky News host Rita Panahi, believes the monarch would never let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into royal family, ‘Good Riddance.’

The Cheat Sheet quoted Esther Krakue as saying, “Being a member of the royal family is a huge privilege, but it comes with responsibilities, a sense of duty, and the couple (Meghan Markle and Harry) never got that.”

The report further says King Charles is keeping his distance from Meghan and Harry.

Krakue added, “I think King Charles knows that, because that is probably the case, they will never return to active royal life. Good riddance.”

King Charles has reportedly not invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join the royal family for summer vacations.

