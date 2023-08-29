 
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle ‘worried’ with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her sister-in-law Meghan Markle ‘worried’ amid alleged ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry and King Charles.

According to a report by Heat Magazine, per the Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex is 'worried' that Kate Middleton will 'meddle' in talks with her husband Prince Harry as the duke is widely expected to take part in "peace talks" with his father, King Charles when he visits UK next month.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is claimed to be part of the reconciliation process and wants in on the talks.

Archie and Lilibet father is also open to the idea, which has left Meghan 'worried'.

The source told the publication Meghan Markle would not be happy if Harry goes ahead with this.

The insider further said, “Meghan can't help but feel that Kate is meddling in their business."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is reportedly urging her father-in-law King Charles to hold a meeting with his estranged son Prince Harry, who is returning to UK next month for charity.

