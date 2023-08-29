Adele tries to copy Beyoncé but 'fails miserably': Watch

Adele is undoubtedly a Bey Hive; she has left no stone unturned to prove that. But at her recent concert, her attempt to replicate Beyoncé's trendy challenge failed miserably, in her own words.

Headlining the recent Las Vegas residency concert on Friday, the Hello crooner told the concertgoers to do the Grammy winner’s ‘mute challenge.’

Introduced in her smashing Renaissance World Tour, the challenge entailed a crowd-participation activity where the audience went dead quiet when the pop icon sang the Energy lyric, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

However, it seems the British singer's fans did not get a memo at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

As soon as the Skyfall hitmaker hit the notes to practice the experiment, contrary to instructions, chattering continued nonetheless.

Witnessing the horrible mishap, the 35-year-old hilariously expressed her disappointment, “You ----ing failed miserably,” adding, “When I sing, ‘Everybody on mute,’ you have to be ----ing quiet,” generating a roar of laughter from the crowd.

After animated sarcasm, Adele mentioned one of Beyonce's concerts where the audience failed to live up to the global pop star’s challenge standard.

“Atlanta failed miserably. There was a video of them this morning!” she continued. “And everyone was like ‘wah!'”