Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan

Islamic Centre of New York. — Reuters/File

New York City authorities have allowed mosques to broadcast the Friday Azan between 12:30pm and 1:30pm without obtaining a permit.

The guidance also allows the call to prayer to be broadcast in the evenings during Ramadan.

The new guidance was issued by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and clarifies that the Azan is allowed in New York City and is not prohibited despite sound restrictions in city neighbourhoods.

The guidance was welcomed by Muslim leaders, who said it would allow them to more easily and freely practice their faith.

“This is a great victory for the Muslim community in New York City,” said Imam Shamsi Ali, the president of the Islamic Center of New York. “It allows us to practice our faith without fear of harassment or discrimination.”

The guidance is also seen as a sign of progress in New York City's efforts to become more welcoming to Muslims. In recent years, the city has taken steps to increase the number of mosques and Islamic schools and to make it easier for Muslims to obtain halal food.

The new guidance is still subject to some restrictions. For example, mosques are not allowed to broadcast the Azan at a volume that is too loud or that disturbs the peace. However, the guidance is a significant step forward for the Muslim community in New York City.

The new guidance is a result of a years-long effort by Muslim leaders to change the city's sound laws. In 2018, a group of Muslim leaders filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that the sound laws violated their religious freedom.

The lawsuit was settled in 2022, with the city agreeing to issue new guidance that would allow mosques to broadcast the Adhan without a permit.

The new guidance is a victory for the Muslim community in New York City, but it is not the end of the story. Muslim leaders are still working to make it easier for mosques to operate in the city.

They are also working to educate the public about the importance of the Azan and the Muslim faith.