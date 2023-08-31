 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as the cause of death hoax
Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as the cause of death hoax

Josh Seiter, the Bachelorette star, claims he fell victim to a death hoax as he quashed his death reports, saying, "I am alive and well."

Josh also addressed why he didn't refute his death rumours for 18 hours, saying he prioritised figuring out the person who hacked into his account.

The deleted death announcement posted on Josh Seiters account
The deleted death announcement posted on Josh Seiter's account 

According to TMZ, the ex-Bachelorette star appeared on TMZ Live, where he detailed his experience and addressed the questions related to the long delay from him and his family in addressing the matter.

Josh says, "I know I will be scrutinized, but I am confident that I have addressed the issue the best way I could," and stands firm on his claim that he was hacked.

Josh says that he wasn't able to refute the death reports as he was dealing with tons of texts and calls from concerned loved ones.

TMZ reveals that the publication called the star just after his death announcement was published on his account but didn't receive a call back until the next day, and people close to him either hung up or replied with "No Comments" regarding the matter.

The publication regards the whole scenario to be very puzzling, whereas Josh claims to be a victim in all of it and doesn't make any apologies. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil

Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil
Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework
Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post
Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’

Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’
Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show
Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori video

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori