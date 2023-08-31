'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax

Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as the cause of death hoax

Josh Seiter, the Bachelorette star, claims he fell victim to a death hoax as he quashed his death reports, saying, "I am alive and well."

Josh also addressed why he didn't refute his death rumours for 18 hours, saying he prioritised figuring out the person who hacked into his account.

The deleted death announcement posted on Josh Seiter's account

According to TMZ, the ex-Bachelorette star appeared on TMZ Live, where he detailed his experience and addressed the questions related to the long delay from him and his family in addressing the matter.

Josh says, "I know I will be scrutinized, but I am confident that I have addressed the issue the best way I could," and stands firm on his claim that he was hacked.

Josh says that he wasn't able to refute the death reports as he was dealing with tons of texts and calls from concerned loved ones.

TMZ reveals that the publication called the star just after his death announcement was published on his account but didn't receive a call back until the next day, and people close to him either hung up or replied with "No Comments" regarding the matter.

The publication regards the whole scenario to be very puzzling, whereas Josh claims to be a victim in all of it and doesn't make any apologies.