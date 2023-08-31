 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
WATCH: Dog's expert skimboarding astonishes viewers

This screengrab taken from a video shows the dog skimboarding in this video released on April 19, 2023. — Instagram/@minibullrufus
Several video clips surface on social media showing dogs busy in different sports such as football or hockey but this unusual video astonished people as a dog appeared to easily and skilfully skimboard — a surfing-like activity with a smaller, thinner board along a beach. 

People were stunned at how comfortably the pet was crashing into the waves and moving forward while jumping upon the board.

The dog appeared to be a trained one and looked like enjoying himself with his owner on a shore as a board was thrown into the water.

It was a very unusual sighting, as dogs are not normally seen engaging in skimboarding.

The video on social media named Rufus skillfully riding a skimboard has attracted thousands of viewers. The video displays Rufus effortlessly gliding across the water's surface.

This display of Rufus's elegantly enjoying and conducting skimboarding drew a lot of attention with viewers expressing how they felt about the remarkable activity by the canine.

"I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and say, Oh, that's cool; let me chase that board and jump on top?" a user commented on Instagram.

"This is the coolest thing I've seen a dog learn or love. 1. Skim boarding; 2. Skateboarding 3. Surfing," another Instagrammer commented.

Alongside this video, there have been other video clips in which this dog has been showing how he performs several other as football.

There are also other videos uploaded showing him skimboarding in different locations.

