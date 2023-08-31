Justin Bieber ditched Scooter Braun after he stopped ‘prioritizing’ him

File Footage

Justin Bieber was forced to cut ties with his long term partner Scooter Braun after he stopped prioritizing him and became quite dissociate with the singer.

However, an insider has alleged to Us Weekly that there is no “bad blood” between the Peaches singer and the controversial manager.

“Scooter created Justin for who he is. It’s just a time and place to move on,” the insider shared insight into Bieber and Braun’s current relationship.

After news of Bieber and Braun split made way to the media, it was revealed that that the music exec was dropped by a slew of his high profile clients, including, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, J Balvin and Idina Menzel.

Speaking of the reason behind the exodus, the insider revealed, “Scooter used to be hands-on. He was doing [everything] behind the scenes for all his clients,” but he seemed to have stopped making the artists a priority.

“He’s lost sight of the drive. It was noticeable,” the insider added.

Braun discovered Bieber when he was just 12-year-old on YouTube and become his manager, turning him in one of the biggest musicians in the world.

Their partnership lasted for almost 16 years during which Bieber stood by Braun through thick and think including the headline making controversy surrounding Taylor Swift when the manager purchased her masters collection in 2019.

Hailey Bieber played major role in terminating Justin Bieber partnership with Scooter Braun

Hailey Bieber played a significant role in making her husband understand that he needed a new manager after Braun stopped making efforts with the artists he was managing.

The insider said Hailey “was a key force in urging him [to leave],” revealing that the Baby hitmaker has been on secretly hunting for new managers for the last three months.

“Hailey has a lot to do with it,” the source added. “She’s rational. [Scooter] wasn’t showing up to rehearsals or concerts like he used to all the time. He [was] pretty checked out… [so[ she [encouraged] Justin to evaluate other opportunities.”

Scooter Braun to lose more A-list clients

After losing major clients like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, the insider predicted that more artists might leave Braun, noting that his downfall was imminent after Taylor Swift controversy.

“Demi [and] Ariana were upset when Scooter bought Taylor’s masters, and things started going downhill from then on,” the source said.

“Scooter [has] really only [been] there for his clients when they’re touring because that’s when he makes the most money,” the insider alleged, before warning the manager that “it’s only a matter of time before he loses even more clients.”