Prince Harry’s making King Charles look like a 'useless fossil'

Prince Harry has just come under fire for portraying King Charles and the monarchy as outdated and useless fossils.



Allegations against Prince Harry in response to his Heart of Invictus documentary have been issued by Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the entire converastion off by saying, “Deja vu is an occupational hazard in this job.”

Because “Having only just recently recovered from having to watch the nearly six hours of tortured pouting and treacly iPhone photos that made up Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Sussex’s debut Netflix docuseries, the duke is back.”

“Back on camera,” infact. “Back on the streaming platform and back doing his bit to make the royal family look as fossilised and useless as possible.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry referenced his childhood isolation in the doc.

In response to it Ms Elser said, “But we are not here to talk about these incredible humans and the determination and strength they show repeatedly but about Harry the executive producer and what seems like a very deliberate attempt at some DIY historical revisionism.”

For those unversed, the royal accused his family of ‘leaving him isolated’ after Princess Diana’s death.