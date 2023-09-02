Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former 'Cosby Show' intern

American comedian Bill Cosby appears to be in trouble again, as just two years after his conviction was overturned, a woman filed another complaint against him, claiming that she was assaulted while working as an intern at The Cosby Show in 1984.

Bill Cosby previously served three years for sexual assault before his conviction was overturned in 2021.

According to Fox News, the new complainant has named NBC Universal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Limited Partnership II, and The Carsey-Werner Company in her complaint.

She names the above-mentioned companies, saying, "These properties gave Cosby the power, fame, and prestige to gain access to her and sexually abuse her."

According to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Ms. Watling, who worked as an intern at The Cosby Show, alleges that at first, Cosby had a fatherly relationship with her and invited her regularly to interact with his staff.

The documents added, "One day when the plaintiff complained of headache, Cosby offered her pills that he told her were aspirin, and she blacked out after taking them."

Ms Watling alleges that when she woke up, she was lying naked in the bed of an apartment that she believed to be the residence of Cosby's friend.

She further alleges she was physically and sexually abused while incapacitated. Earlier this summer, ten other women also filed new claims of sexual assault against Cosby.

Cosby was first the one to get convicted in 2018 during the #Metoo era and was released from prison in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his conviction.