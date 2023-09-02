 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former 'Cosby Show' intern

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former Cosby Show intern
Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former 'Cosby Show' intern

American comedian Bill Cosby appears to be in trouble again, as just two years after his conviction was overturned, a woman filed another complaint against him, claiming that she was assaulted while working as an intern at The Cosby Show in 1984.

Bill Cosby previously served three years for sexual assault before his conviction was overturned in 2021.

According to Fox News, the new complainant has named NBC Universal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Limited Partnership II, and The Carsey-Werner Company in her complaint.

She names the above-mentioned companies, saying, "These properties gave Cosby the power, fame, and prestige to gain access to her and sexually abuse her."

According to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Ms. Watling, who worked as an intern at The Cosby Show, alleges that at first, Cosby had a fatherly relationship with her and invited her regularly to interact with his staff.

The documents added, "One day when the plaintiff complained of headache, Cosby offered her pills that he told her were aspirin, and she blacked out after taking them." 

Ms Watling alleges that when she woke up, she was lying naked in the bed of an apartment that she believed to be the residence of Cosby's friend.

She further alleges she was physically and sexually abused while incapacitated. Earlier this summer, ten other women also filed new claims of sexual assault against Cosby.

Cosby was first the one to get convicted in 2018 during the #Metoo era and was released from prison in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his conviction.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker's ex-wife says his 'urgent family matter' is not related to their kids video

Travis Barker's ex-wife says his 'urgent family matter' is not related to their kids
Kriti Sanon overwhelmed with gratitude as she wins 'Woman of the Year' award video

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed with gratitude as she wins 'Woman of the Year' award
Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement
Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’ video

Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’
Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards video

Miley Cyrus addresses her infamous ‘pole’ dance at 2009 Teens Choice Awards
Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags

Oppenheimer, Barbie have limited impact on spending as box office recovery still lags
Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’

Prince Harry’s hypocrisy exposed: ‘Do it for your babies’
Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Snow Patrol pays heartwarming tribute to two members leaving the band

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’

Prince Harry needs to ‘rise above’ being ‘dismissive and negative about family’
Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows

Fans convinced Kourtney Kardashian is in labor after Travis Barker cancel U.K. shows
Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Princess Anne leaves Kate Middleton in a quandary

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase

Prince Harry plans on using Netflix as a ‘middle-man’ post anti-royal phase