 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish
Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

Tom Holland showered love on his actress girlfriend Zendaya while wishing her a very happy 27th birthday.

Holland posted two photos on Instagram of his Marvel co-star, in one of which Zendaya is dressed in water-diving gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. 

Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

“My birthday girl”, wrote the Spiderman actor.

In the second picture, Holland didn’t say much but captioned Zendaya’s stroll through a park with two dogs, and three heart emojis.

Recently, Zendaya opened up about her relationship with Holland to Elle during a magazine interview. 

“Parts of my life are going to be public. I cannot be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” said the Euphoria actor.

“But I also have control over what I choose to share,” Zendaya added. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romantic relationship in 2021 after the two worked together in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The couple, who met on the set of the film in 2016, played each others’ love interest as Peter Parker and MJ. 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater navigating new romance privately amid infidelity rumours video

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater navigating new romance privately amid infidelity rumours
Doja Cat fires back at online critics: 'I don't diss people I'm inspired by'

Doja Cat fires back at online critics: 'I don't diss people I'm inspired by'
Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle

Kevin Costner's child support finalised at $63k monthly after legal battle
Noel Gallagher opens up about his feud with pop sensation Adele video

Noel Gallagher opens up about his feud with pop sensation Adele
Rihanna's beloved cousin Tanella Alleyne passes away at 28

Rihanna's beloved cousin Tanella Alleyne passes away at 28
Katie Price's daughter, Princess, shocks fans with stunning 'Barbie' transformation

Katie Price's daughter, Princess, shocks fans with stunning 'Barbie' transformation
Ellie Goulding posts cryptic message hinting at moving on amidst marriage troubles

Ellie Goulding posts cryptic message hinting at moving on amidst marriage troubles
Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former 'Cosby Show' intern

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault allegations from former 'Cosby Show' intern
Travis Barker's ex-wife says his 'urgent family matter' is not related to their kids video

Travis Barker's ex-wife says his 'urgent family matter' is not related to their kids
Kriti Sanon overwhelmed with gratitude as she wins 'Woman of the Year' award video

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed with gratitude as she wins 'Woman of the Year' award
Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement

Miranda Kerr delights fans with baby no. 4 announcement
Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’ video

Prince Harry thinks himself ‘superior’ to others: ‘With his 16 bathrooms’