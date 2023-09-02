Tom Holland gushes over girlfriend Zendaya with sweet birthday wish

Tom Holland showered love on his actress girlfriend Zendaya while wishing her a very happy 27th birthday.



Holland posted two photos on Instagram of his Marvel co-star, in one of which Zendaya is dressed in water-diving gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

“My birthday girl”, wrote the Spiderman actor.

In the second picture, Holland didn’t say much but captioned Zendaya’s stroll through a park with two dogs, and three heart emojis.

Recently, Zendaya opened up about her relationship with Holland to Elle during a magazine interview.

“Parts of my life are going to be public. I cannot be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” said the Euphoria actor.

“But I also have control over what I choose to share,” Zendaya added. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

Holland and Zendaya confirmed their romantic relationship in 2021 after the two worked together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The couple, who met on the set of the film in 2016, played each others’ love interest as Peter Parker and MJ.