Saturday, September 02, 2023
GB govt decides to call in army to maintain peace

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister GulBar Khan. — Facebook/HajiGulbarKhan/File
In order to maintain law and order situation in the region, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army, it emerged on Saturday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the worsening law and order situation in the province, the meeting decided deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in big cities.

The huddle also decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a law concerning the maintenance of public order, in the province. Meanwhile, the GB administration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets.

Heavy contingents of Rangers, scouts and law enforcers will be deployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area.

The GB chief minister warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media platforms and via other sources.

