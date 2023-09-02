 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
WATCH: Haris Rauf's aggressive send-off after dismissing Ishan Kishan

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf took a crucial wicket of Indian middle-order batter Ishan Kishan at a stage when the Men in Green direly needed a breakthrough against the arch-rivals during today's Asia Cup match.

The pacer, known for his aggression, once again displayed the trait as he gave a send-off to India's hero-of-the-day, who had scored 82 off 81 balls before being caught.

India had a poor start to the game as they were 66-4 in the 15th over but their middle-order pair of Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped their team put 266 on the scoreboard.

Pandya (87 off 90) and Kishan (82 off 81) added 138 runs in 141 balls for the fifth wicket.

Playing his first-ever match against Pakistan, Kishan took charge of the game at a difficult time and played one of the finest knocks under pressure.

The batter looked all set to complete his maiden century against the arch-rivals but Rauf's thunderbolt forced him to play a risky shot and ended up losing his wicket.

After Babar Azam took the catch, Rauf showed his aggression and made a gesture of "walk away" to Kishan.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi — who became the only bowler to bowled Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a single match or an inning — was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 4-35 in 10 overs. He claimed the prized scalps of Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Naseem Shah also took three wickets and bowled an economical spell of 36-3 in 8.5 overs.

Pakistan are unchanged from the side that beat Nepal on Wednesday by 238 runs.

India have the upper hand against Pakistan with seven wins in 13 Asia Cup (ODI) matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won five with one match ending in no result.

Pakistan have also lost four of the last five matches against India in the Asia Cup, with their last win coming in Mirpur in 2014. It was the same match where Shahid Afridi hit two consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin in the last over to get Pakistan over the line.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

