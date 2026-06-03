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Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam improve standings in ICC Test rankings

Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha retain 25th and 27th positions in Test standings
By
Sports Desk
|

Published June 03, 2026

Mohammad Rizwan (L) shakes hands with Babar Azam (R) during a Test match in Karachi. — X/PCB/File
Mohammad Rizwan (L) shakes hands with Babar Azam (R) during a Test match in Karachi. — X/PCB/File

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and former skipper Babar Azam have moved up in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test batting rankings following the latest reshuffle.

In the Test batting rankings, Rizwan and Babar each moved up one place to 20th and 21st, respectively. Middle-order batters Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha retained their positions and remain 25th and 27th in the rankings.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood slipped one place to 44th with 558 rating points, while opener Imam-ul-Haq held on to 52nd place with 522 points.

Abdullah Shafique, who last featured in Test cricket against South Africa in 2025, moved up one position to 54th with 517 points. Young batter Abdullah Fazal, meanwhile, dropped one place to 97th.

England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook continue to lead the Test batting charts, with Root occupying the top spot and Brook sitting second. Australia's Travis Head remains third.

In the Test bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Noman Ali retained his seventh position with 817 rating points. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas both gained one place to move to 25th and 27th respectively.

Spinner Sajid Khan stayed at 31st, while Hasan Ali is ranked 38th and Khurram Shahzad 46th. Spinner Asif Afridi and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha slipped two and one places respectively to 83rd and 90th.

India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Test bowling rankings. Australia's Mitchell Starc remains second, while Australian captain Pat Cummins has climbed to third place, overtaking New Zealand pacer Matt Henry.

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