Second ODI: Pakistan opt to bowl first after winning toss against Australia

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) flips the coin as Australia's Josh Inglis makes the call at the toss for their second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the second one-day international of the three-match series against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts are leading the series 1-0 after clinching the first encounter by five wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30.

The last ODI will be played on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa and Matt Kuhnemann.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Australia have faced each other 112 times in ODI cricket, with the six-time world champions dominating the rivalry with 71 wins, while Pakistan have secured 37 victories. Three matches have ended with no result and one has been tied.

The last ODI series between the two former champions was played in November 2024, which Pakistan won 2-1. It marked Pakistan's first-ever ODI series triumph over the Baggy Greens in Australia.

Matches: 112

Australia: 71

Pakistan: 37

No Result: 3

Tie: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan will remain in a dominant position after securing victory in the opening ODI in a low-scoring contest and will aim to register another win to complete a 2-0 series lead against Australia on their home soil.

Meanwhile, Australia will be eager to bounce back as their young side looks to settle the score after the opening defeat and level the series ahead of the final encounter.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

Australia: L, L, W, W, W