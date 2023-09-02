Prince Harry 'trapped in past' over lack of 'support' after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry's trauma after the death of Princess Diana is touched upon by a Royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who was only 13 when his mother passed away, expressed losing his support system on his new documentary titled 'Heart of Invictus.'

He told Netflix: "I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

Speaking about Harry's struggle, royal expert Kinsey Schofield notes: "Seeing Prince Harry's anxiety on display was genuine and sincere. Unfortunately, it felt like more of the same from Prince Harry," Schofield told the Daily Star.

"[He's] trapped in the past. Surrounded by a group of yes men film makers that didn't even to bother to fact-check."



"I would have been more impressed with Harry had he steered clear of revisiting his lack of support claims completely" she added.

"If Prince Harry had no support, the Invictus Games wouldn’t even exist. A clearly therapeutic process that he was in a position to execute because of his family," she however noted, highlighting Harry's privileges.

"[There are] blatantly documented examples where Harry contradicts himself," she noted.