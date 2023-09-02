 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Ionic musician Jimmy Buffett reportedly died after a battle with cancer
TMZ has reported that Jimmy Buffett, the iconic musician, passed away after a long battle with skin cancer.

According to sources with direct knowledge, who talked to TMZ, Jimmy was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago, which eventually developed into lymphoma and was the cause of his death.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," said a close friend of his.

The source revealed that he began receiving hospice care a week before his passing and received an outpouring of love and support from friends and family during this time.

The statement posted on Buffett's website confirmed his passing and mentioned that he passed away surrounded by loved ones, music, and his dogs. It stated that he lived his life like a song until the very end and will be deeply missed by many.

Jimmy's health had been declining for a while, leading to the cancellation of a May show in South Carolina when he was hospitalized for a last-minute medical issue requiring immediate attention. He had also canceled numerous gigs in 2022 due to health problems and a previous hospitalization. Although he performed at Jazz Fest in New Orleans in May 2022, he had not been on stage frequently since then.

Jimmy Buffett was a beloved musician known for hits like Margaritaville, Come Monday, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Volcano, A Pirate Looks at Forty, and Fins, among many others. His music has left a lasting legacy and brought joy to countless fans around the world.

