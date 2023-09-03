 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Web Desk

How to become rich? Australian woman spills beans on her secret

Web Desk

Romanee Virgara. Fox News
A 25-year-old woman from Adelaide, Australia, made a bold decision in February 2023 that changed her life. 

Romanee Virgara left her 9-to-5 job as a logistics manager to pursue her dream of becoming a successful business coach and public figure. What's even more remarkable is the practical approach she took to achieve her newfound success.

Romanee believed that to make her dreams a reality, she needed to be a little "delusional." This belief guided her journey, which she now shares as a source of inspiration for others, particularly women, who aspire to follow their dreams and break free from the confines of traditional employment.

Rather than diving headfirst into her new career, Romanee wisely invested her savings, around $6,000, in obtaining essential business training. With her newfound knowledge, she turned to social media as her primary platform for growth.

Romanee adopted a consistent work ethic, treating content creation as her full-time job. She actively engaged her growing audience by sharing tips on how to generate income through side hustles and offering personalised business coaching sessions.

Her income streams include brand collaborations and sponsored content, contributing to her impressive earnings of over $57,000 within just eight months. Romanee's sights are now set on becoming a seven-figure business owner.

One of her key secrets to success was embracing the mindset of a successful business owner from the start. She lived her dream by test-driving her desired car, a Ford Ranger, even when her bank account had just over $500. Miraculously, six months later, she was able to place a deposit on that very car.

Romanee's journey isn't just about financial success; it's about self-transformation. She now exudes self-confidence and self-trust and encourages others to embrace their dreams and aspirations, budget wisely, speak their desires into existence, and dare to think big.

With over 20,000 followers on TikTok, Romanee Virgara's story is a testament to the power of practical determination and self-belief in achieving extraordinary success.

