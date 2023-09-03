 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Ariana Grande showcases her stylish daily Life on Instagram

Ariana Grande showcased her unique fashion sense while offering her fans a glimpse into her daily life on Instagram this past week.

The 30-year-old singer delighted her followers with a series of photos on Saturday, where she flaunted a range of chic and feminine outfits. One standout look featured a striking blue ensemble that revealed her well-toned midriff.

Grande, who recently parted ways with her long-time manager Scooter Braun, donned this glamorous attire while on the set of a mysterious project. In a self-portrait, the former Nickelodeon star pointed her iPhone at her vanity mirror, her bleach blonde hair elegantly draped over one shoulder.

Behind her, a rack of clothes stood ready, while in front of her, an iced coffee and an array of beauty products were neatly arranged.

Not only did Grande grant her 380 million followers a peek inside her Los Angeles residence, but she also shared a couch selfie during sunset. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail, and she wore a cropped white tank top with black sweatpants. By her side, one of her cherished dogs enjoyed a peaceful nap. Grande even treated her fans to an adorable snapshot of her furry friend's paws.

Hints of her potential new music venture emerged as she posted a photo of herself hanging out in what appeared to be a recording studio. Seated on the floor, she was surrounded by musical equipment, and an overhead disco ball-like light added a touch of whimsy. For this studio session, she chose a sequin little black dress paired with striking white heels.

The songstress wrapped up her Instagram showcase with a snapshot from a recent pop-up event in New York City, where she was promoting her makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty.

