Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Glided in victory, Kevin Costner was spotted on an outing with his youngest son in Santa Barbara, California, Saturday after head-to-head legal spar with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner on their kid's future.

Enjoying breakfast with Hayes, the Hollywood star opted for a minimal look, as he slipped in a chic blue shirt under faded jeans, wore dark sunglasses and completed the dressing with white sneakers.

His 14-year-old son wore a casual outfit as the father-son duo stepped out for the first time after the court verdict.

Christine and Kevin parted ways after 18 years of union, but things were far from settled on their children's future issue.

The mother-of-three argued for a bigger slice of the pie as she claimed to have been a housewife since 2004 with no steady income and wanted to provide the lifestyle for their kids that they are accustomed to in their dad's home.

However, a judge in Santa Barbara booted out the handbag designer's plea and slashing her current monthly payment ($129,000) to ($63,000). Meanwhile, she demanded a $161,000 sum, claiming even "that's not enough to support her kids' lifestyle."

Amid the court battle, the pair washed their dirty linen in public as the Yellowstone star noted 'no winners' in the bruising battle after the court decision.

Setting aside their bitterness, the 68-year-old lauded his ex, who broke down at one point on the stand, "incredible mom."

"We will figure it out and we'll share. We just got to kind of convalesce right now," Kevin said.