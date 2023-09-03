Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly find ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’ to be major instigators to rumors of their impending divorce.

These insights and revelations have been brought to light by royal editor Victoria Ward.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for The Telegraph.

The topic arose once Ms Ward started speaking about The Invictus Games and its significance in the life of Harry and Meghan.

She was even quoted saying, “For the Duke and Duchess as a couple, the event has long been integral to their public image.”

Because “it was at the 2017 Games in Toronto that they made their first public appearance together and it has been a joint venture ever since.”

“This year’s outing could not be better timed – an opportunity to step out hand-in-hand amid persistent (yet totally unfounded) rumours of trouble in their marriage and unsubstantiated tabloid headlines about trial separations and splits.”

This admission has been followed by revelations by a Palace aide who said “they are just fine” and also added, “they are in a good place and living as normal a life as they have ever done.”