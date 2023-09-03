Iggy Azalea's tumultuous weekend includes rain-soaked performance in Brazil

Iggy Azalea, 33, faced another unfortunate incident during her outdoor performance at The Town festival in Brazil as rain poured down on the stage.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter) hours after the event, Iggy described it as her wildest live performance ever. Alongside a video of herself soaked on-stage, she wrote, "I look like a wet rat. his was the most chaotic show I've ever done and probably my favourite. Don't even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon. Truly, I love you. Night."

In another post, the Australian rapper expressed her gratitude for not slipping on the wet stage despite the deluge. "That was insane!!! I love you all so much I could cry… And I didn't slip over, so that was no small miracle because I'm the clumsiest person ever. Hahaha. Ahhhh I love you all so much."

These events followed Iggy's controversial performance in Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, where her raunchy concert on Friday upset local authorities, leading to its premature end due to a wardrobe malfunction.

During the concert, Iggy delivered uncensored renditions of her explicit songs while engaging in twerking, when her skintight latex pants unexpectedly split open. Onstage, she had to sit awkwardly, attempting to conceal the mishap, and she called for her team to bring her a pair of sweatpants for coverage.

In response to the incident, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to apologize to her fans and hinted that her feminist messaging might have been a factor in the performance being cut short. Saudi Arabia enforces strict public decency laws, which include guidelines on modest dressing.