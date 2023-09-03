 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Iggy Azalea's tumultuous weekend includes rain-soaked performance in Brazil

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Iggy Azaleas tumultuous weekend includes rain-soaked performance in Brazil
Iggy Azalea's tumultuous weekend includes rain-soaked performance in Brazil

Iggy Azalea, 33, faced another unfortunate incident during her outdoor performance at The Town festival in Brazil as rain poured down on the stage.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) hours after the event, Iggy described it as her wildest live performance ever. Alongside a video of herself soaked on-stage, she wrote, "I look like a wet rat. his was the most chaotic show I've ever done and probably my favourite. Don't even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon. Truly, I love you. Night."

In another post, the Australian rapper expressed her gratitude for not slipping on the wet stage despite the deluge. "That was insane!!! I love you all so much I could cry… And I didn't slip over, so that was no small miracle because I'm the clumsiest person ever. Hahaha. Ahhhh I love you all so much."

These events followed Iggy's controversial performance in Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, where her raunchy concert on Friday upset local authorities, leading to its premature end due to a wardrobe malfunction.

During the concert, Iggy delivered uncensored renditions of her explicit songs while engaging in twerking, when her skintight latex pants unexpectedly split open. Onstage, she had to sit awkwardly, attempting to conceal the mishap, and she called for her team to bring her a pair of sweatpants for coverage.

In response to the incident, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to apologize to her fans and hinted that her feminist messaging might have been a factor in the performance being cut short. Saudi Arabia enforces strict public decency laws, which include guidelines on modest dressing.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?
Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours? video

Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours?

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed