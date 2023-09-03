Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed

Fans got an exciting sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story (AHS) this weekend, as FX Networks unveiled a compilation trailer of its forthcoming content. This teaser event preceded the highly-anticipated premiere slated for later this month.

In this trailer, FX Networks provided tantalizing glimpses of various shows, including the period drama Shōgun and the mystery series A Murder at the End of the World. However, one of the most eagerly awaited moments was the preview of AHS: Delicate.

AHS: Delicate boasts a star-studded cast, including the returning actress Emma Roberts, who has graced the screen in five seasons of this anthology series, and the renowned reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. They are set to join forces in the show's twelfth season, alongside the likes of Cara Delevingne.

This upcoming season is reportedly based on the recently published novel "Delicate Condition" penned by author Danielle Valentine. It is scheduled for release in multiple installments, with the first volume set to debut in the United States on September 20.

In the FX Networks compilation trailer, which serves as a prelude to the season premiere later this month, fans received their first tantalizing glimpses of AHS: Delicate. One of the standout moments featured Kim Kardashian in a brief snippet from her scenes.

The teaser reveals Kim seated behind a desk, a laptop open before her. She is attired in a black top and sports her iconic dark hair in this scene. The trailer offers a brief sample of her dialogue, with Kim saying, "Enjoy this."

The trailer also provides a glimpse of Emma Roberts' scenes, including one where her character appears to undergo an ultrasound. She inquires if she can see the screen, to which Cara, in character, seemingly responds with, "One moment."

This preview follows the release of promotional posters for the new season last month, building excitement for the upcoming premiere. Subsequently, a teaser was unveiled, paving the way for this weekend's exclusive first look at select scenes from AHS: Delicate, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the season's official launch.