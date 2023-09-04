Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason

Katie Price recently revealed the heartbreaking reason behind halting her career as a fiction and nonfiction writer. She said that she would have felt like a traitor if she continued.



Katie explained that she didn't feel like writing after the death of her close friend and her ghostwriter, Rebecca Farnworth.

The former glamour model, who had added several publications to her name, including autobiographies, spoke candidly about her writing career on a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

According to the Mirror, When asked by a fan if the former I Am A Celebrity star would ever bring out another fiction book, Katie replied, "There will be more books, 100%, but unfortunately, Rebecca, who I used to do all my novels with, died. So that set me back from doing the books because I felt like I was being a traitor by doing it with someone else."

Her ghostwriter, Rebecca, a journalist and writer by profession who helped the former model write 14 books over the years, died at the age of 49 in 2016 after battling cancer.

Some of the famous books by Katie Price include Angel, Being Jordan, You Only Live Once, Angel Uncovered, Paradise, and Standout.