Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake gave a staggering amount of money to a fan who spent furniture money on tickets to It’s All A Blur Tour.

The $50,000 giveaway took place at Toronto’s latest tour stop in Las Vegas when the Hotline Bling hitmaker was talking to the audience and noticed someone holding a sign.

The poster said that the man spent the money meant for buying furniture on two concert tickets.

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,'" he explained in a clip. He then added, "You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

The singer says that “this is what life is about” and how “people can never be aware of what the other person is going through”.

Last month, Drake gifted a Chanel bag to a woman during one of his concerts at Crypto.com Arena last month.

Drake’s new album

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Drake’s upcoming album For All The Dogs. During his Las Vegas tour, he assured the crowd that his next full-length project is “coming real soon”.