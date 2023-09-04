 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake gave a staggering amount of money to a fan who spent furniture money on tickets to It’s All A Blur Tour.

The $50,000 giveaway took place at Toronto’s latest tour stop in Las Vegas when the Hotline Bling hitmaker was talking to the audience and noticed someone holding a sign. 

The poster said that the man spent the money meant for buying furniture on two concert tickets. 

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,'" he explained in a clip. He then added, "You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight.”

The singer says that “this is what life is about” and how “people can never be aware of what the other person is going through”.

Last month, Drake gifted a Chanel bag to a woman during one of his concerts at Crypto.com Arena last month.

Drake’s new album

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Drake’s upcoming album For All The Dogs. During his Las Vegas tour, he assured the crowd that his next full-length project is “coming real soon”.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral
King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit? video

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'
Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop
JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert

JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert
Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend

Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend
Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’

Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’
Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason video

Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours video

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours
Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu

Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu