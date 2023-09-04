 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dissect’ King Charles matters with ‘highest bidder’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for making their duchy “synonymous with truculence and pouting.”

Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Her claims have been shared during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “Piling onto the couple even more pressure here is how bloody badly these two need an image reset.”

This is due to the fact that, “The name ‘Sussex’ is now synonymous with truculence and pouting; with anger, with recriminations and with private family details being dissected in public for a paying audience.”

“The Sussexes might have made very reasonable criticisms of the royal family and the Crown Inc. along the way but the duke and duchess’s repeated carping has ultimately only been to their long-term detriment.”

