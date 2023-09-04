Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction

Prince Harry has just been bashed for looking like a walking, talking ‘famous figure’ of family dysfunction.



Expert Daniela Elser issue these warnings and sentiments regarding the couple’s public image.

They have come during the royal commentator’s piece for News.com.au.

In it, Ms Elser said, “The connotations of the duke and duchess’s brand have long since tipped into the negative and they have single-handedly made themselves a highly loaded prospect from a marketing perspective.”

“Their ongoing, attempted vivisection of The Firm might be personally cathartic and it might have kept Netflix and Penguin Random House sweet, but they are now the world’s most famous figure symbols of family dysfunction.”

“By all outward measures, corporate America has not exactly greeted them with flung-open arms.”

Whether that be Spotify, that broke ties with the Archetypes podcast, as well as their $1.5 million contract to give ‘interactive speeches’ in New York City, before the pandemic hit.