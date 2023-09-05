 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka conditions 'not easy' for fast bowlers, says Naseem Shah

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Pakistans Naseem Shah (R) gestures during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah (R) gestures during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

Pakistani fast bowlers once again proved there worth and mettle by dismantling the entire batting line-up of India — arguably the toughest opponent for the Men in Green due to being the bitterest rival in cricket grounds — in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 clash in Kandy.

The Indians were bowled out for 266 and all the wickets were taken by the pacers in the national squad, despite the rain played spoilsport several times at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium last Saturday.

However, Pakistan's young seamer Naseem Shah has said that the current weather conditions in Sri Lanka are not easy for the fast bowlers.

It may be noted that the cities hosting the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka are currently witnessing rainy weather and persistent showers. 

The young cricketer's remarks came on Tuesday during his conversation with journalists in Lahore, where he interacted regarding the team's preparations for tomorrow's match.

The opponent for the match is yet to be decided between Afghanistan or Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

"The whole team is taking care of themselves as there is a lot of travelling and the weather is hot here [Pakistan] and there [Sri Lanka] as well," he said.

He added that everyone is trying to recover and stay prepared for the game.

When asked by reporters about the team's expected face-off with arch-rivals India yet again, the pacer said: "Currently the focus is on tomorrow's match. We will see when there is a match with India."

He expressed his wish for Pakistan to reach the finals, no matter against whom the team gets to play.

"It is our wish to win the final," he said.

Following the Babar Azam-led team's match against the Men in Blue on Saturday, the 20-year-old pacer shared his experience of playing the first-ever one-day international match bowling Indian batters.

Naseem, one of the most economical bowlers in the world and in the ongoing Asian event, opened up on his first 50-over encounter against the arch-rivals.

"It was a wonderful experience, I bowled very well. You know the one-day format is different than T20, I have played T20I against them," said the pacer with the best economy rate (3.83) among the Pakistani bowlers.

He added that one needs to bowl with patience in ODIs.

"In the early stages, ball seam and swing movement were helping but you can just do your best and bowl at good lengths, that is what I did," Shah said.

