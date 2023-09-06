Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas has been accused of cheating on wife Sophie Turner as the couple heads for divorce.



The singer, who shares two kids with the Game of Thrones star, is gaining traction on Twitter over alleged rumours of infidelity.

The uproar began after an anonymous account blamed the star for cheating on Sophie with a '20-year-old.'

The account mentioned: "When the alliterate married boy bander starts taking an interest in a 20-year-old model/fan, and it isn't just for a threesome, then you have to start telling yourself that the marriage is over."

Responding to the comments, a Twitter user wrote: "I like Joe, but he's so obviously a playboy, very unserious to think he can commit."

Another tweeted, "It is difficult to imagine a woman like Sophie who did so much for him, gave birth to two of his kids- he cheated on her."

"If this is true, then why have all these songs praising Sophie and having her in your music videos, etc., if you're going to cheat and want to have a family ??? Talking about soulmates but cheating on your soulmate is disgusting," a third person said.

Another pointed out: "If you have to include the caveat 'isn't just for a threesome,' then yes, you should start telling yourself the marriage is over."

This comes as the couple welcomed their second child this year. The couple is also parents to Willa,3.