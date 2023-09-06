 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery

Madonna is currently on her road to recovery after a near-fatal recent health scare and has also returned to rehearsals to get back on stage for her Celebration tour.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna posted a collection of pictures featuring behind-the-scene photos from rehearsal and one of the pictures revealed the songstress needed to wear knee braces. 

She captioned the post, "Rehearsal photo dump." 

The first picture of the post featured Madonna in a dolled-up makeup look as she dazzled in a black shirt having New York written on it while sipping on a drink through a straw.

Another picture featured the music icon wearing a lacy, lingerie-like performance dress as she looked into the mirror of a makeup vanity.

The hitmaker also showed the hard work being put in by her team, as one photo features herself using her phone while her team tries to get everything ready for the practice. 

One photo showed off a bright blue knee brace, hinting the singer needs it for recovery after she was rushed to the hospital earlier this year and treated for a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna's fans took to the comment section to admire the perseverance shown by the singer to return to her "Celebration Tour." One fan wrote, "Babe is back on the dance floor, where she belongs."

Another commented, "One thing I love about Madonna is that she never lets anybody or anything stop her from shining." A third fan wrote, "Gorgeous Queen! We can't wait to see you." 

