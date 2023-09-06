Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor, recently shared video clips of himself spending quality time with his sons as they demonstrated their best moves on dirt bikes.

Chris was accompanied by his brother Liam Hemsworth as they recorded the boys, twins Sasha and Tristan, nine, having adventurous experiences while performing exciting stunts on their bikes.

The kids wore all the protective gear needed for the stunt performers, including helmets, padded gloves, and boots.

One of the video clips posted by the Extraction 2 star on his Instagram page saw one of his kids warning his uncle Liam Hemsworth to stay out of the way as he performed an impressive wheelie. The clip saw Chris panning the camera towards his face and saying, 'That's good, son, well done."



Another impressive stunt performed by kids was when one of them laid down and the other raced up a verge and jumped over him on the bike.

Chris captioned his post, " My kids sending it over the weekend! “Hey Liam, move!! Liam Hemsworth Yeooooooow."

The fans quickly inundated the comments section, praising the actor for letting boys be boys. One fan wrote, "I love how you parent by letting boys be boys!!"

Another said, "How good is it growing up as an Aussie kid!!!! Awesome work @chrishemsworth." A third expressed, Wow, that is an awesome weekend!!!"