 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Chris Hemsworths sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips
Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor, recently shared video clips of himself spending quality time with his sons as they demonstrated their best moves on dirt bikes.

Chris was accompanied by his brother Liam Hemsworth as they recorded the boys, twins Sasha and Tristan, nine, having adventurous experiences while performing exciting stunts on their bikes.

The kids wore all the protective gear needed for the stunt performers, including helmets, padded gloves, and boots.

One of the video clips posted by the Extraction 2 star on his Instagram page saw one of his kids warning his uncle Liam Hemsworth to stay out of the way as he performed an impressive wheelie. The clip saw Chris panning the camera towards his face and saying, 'That's good, son, well done."

Another impressive stunt performed by kids was when one of them laid down and the other raced up a verge and jumped over him on the bike.

Chris captioned his post, " My kids sending it over the weekend! “Hey Liam, move!! Liam Hemsworth Yeooooooow."

The fans quickly inundated the comments section, praising the actor for letting boys be boys. One fan wrote, "I love how you parent by letting boys be boys!!" 

Another said, "How good is it growing up as an Aussie kid!!!! Awesome work @chrishemsworth." A third expressed, Wow, that is an awesome weekend!!!" 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming video

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming
Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare

Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare
Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family
Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery
Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion

Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion
Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split
Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner? video

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision
Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'

Kate Middleton 'not afraid' to play with fire if Meghan Markle 'pushes more'
Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles