Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie Jenner reached concert with new beau

Travis Scott showed up shortly after Kylie reached concert with new beau

Travis Scott also happened to be at the same concert where his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner went public with rumored boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Entertainment Tonight quoted an eyewitness who shared that the rapper arrived at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour concert just five minutes after Kylie showed up with Timothee.

Travis and Kylie have two children, named Stormi and Aire, together but ended their relationship in January, 2023. According to ET’s source, the duo is co-parenting now.

“They've both been doing their own things and doing their best to respect one another," the source said. "They get along and make their kids a priority.

Five months after their breakup, the rumor mill churned the news of Kylie dating the 27 year-old actor, but it was just a speculation until the concert. The two were spotted kissing in the VIP section of SoFi stadium, where Zendaya and Tom Holland were also spotted.

Other than the 26 -year-old ex, other family members of Kylie were also at the concert including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, North West, and Penelope Disick.