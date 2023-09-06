Lady Gaga joins The Rolling Stones new album for ‘really sweet’ song

Lady Gaga joined forces with The Rolling Stones once before during their 2012 tour for the hit 'Gimme Shelter'

In a recent live-streamed interview with Jimmy Fallon, Rolling Stone members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, the guitarist for the Rolling Stones, confirmed that Lady Gaga's singing on their new song, Sweet Sound of Heaven, is truly sweet.

The collaboration was revealed ahead of the premiere of the group's music video for the album's lead single, Angry.

While not divulging many details about the collaboration, they mentioned that Lady Gaga's involvement adds to the star-studded features on the Hackney Diamonds album, which will also include a guest appearance by music legend Stevie Wonder.

This isn't the first time that the Alejandro hitmaker has collaborated with the Rolling Stones. She previously joined the iconic English band on stage during their 50 & Counting tour in December 2012, where they performed a rendition of the group's 1969 single Gimme Shelter from the album Let It Bleed.

Lady Gaga has also had a history of collaborating with classic rock acts, including performing Your Song with Elton John at the 2009 Grammys (before teaming up with him for her 2020 track Sine From Above on Chromatica) and joining Metallica for a rendition of Moth Into Flame at the 2017 Grammys.

In a 2021 interview with EW, Gaga teased new music, saying, "There's always music in my heart, in the works. It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?' I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."