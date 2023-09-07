Olivia Rodrigo graces Manhattan streets on promotional blitz for 'Guts': Pic

Olivia Rodrigo is charging full steam ahead with her promotional campaign for her highly anticipated upcoming studio album, "Guts," scheduled for release on September 8.

On a recent Wednesday, the talented singer-songwriter and actress was seen navigating the bustling streets of Midtown Manhattan, flanked by several members of her team, amidst her busy schedule of media commitments.

For her city outing, Rodrigo showcased her summer fashion sense, donning a chic white miniskirt paired with a matching t-shirt, and complemented the look with black leather shoes worn over white socks.

Olivia Rodrigo graces Manhattan streets on promotional blitz for 'Guts': Pic

As her day unfolded, it led her to Rockefeller Center, where she had a scheduled interview at the SiriusXM Studios, nestled within one of the towering skyscrapers of the area.

By the time Rodrigo and her entourage reached Rockefeller Center, the native of Murrieta, California, was greeted by a throng of enthusiastic photographers. She graciously acknowledged the attention with a radiant smile, continuing her journey towards the entrance doors.

Completing her stylish ensemble, Rodrigo sported trendy dark sunglasses, a practical choice for the sunny day, where temperatures soared to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

To round out her overall appearance, the young starlet flaunted her long, voluminous dark brown tresses, cascading down to her waistline, with a neat part down the middle.

Ahead of the launch of her second studio album, Rodrigo made waves with the release of the lead single, "Vampire," on June 30, which promptly soared to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

