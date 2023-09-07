Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: ‘Congratulations!’

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly reacted to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce while sharing that she finds it “chic” to be divorced by the age of 30.



The supermodel, 32, who parted ways from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year amid cheating allegations, took to TikTok to discuss how getting divorce is “good.”

Giving a subtle nod to the Jonas Brothers band member, 34, and the Game of Thrones star, 27, Ratajkowski said in the video, "So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30.”

“As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, I'm 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she added.

"Being in your 20s is the trenches,” she continued. “There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realized that maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life ahead of you."

Ratajkowski shared, "So for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it's good. Congratulations."

The model, who has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, Eric Andre, since her divorce, captioned the reel, writing, "Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30."

Jonas and Turner broke their silence over divorce speculations by releasing joint statement, saying that the have decided to “amicably” end their marriage of four years.

“Statement from the two of us,” they shared on their respective Instagram accounts, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."