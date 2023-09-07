 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pleasant weather over for Karachiites as mercury likely to go up

A man drinks water during a hot summer day. — AFP/File
The pleasant weather for the residents of Karachi is nearing its end as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted hot weather in the city. 

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain partly cloudy today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday), however, the next three days will be hot and humid. 

The temperature is also expected to increase with the mercury rising to a maximum of 33°C to 35°C. The winds are also likely to blow from the southwest and west.

Weather expert Jawad Memon said the feels-like temperature would be 40°C, adding that most of the day would likely be clear and sunny and the sea breeze will blow at a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres. 

Memon also said that drizzle is expected in some parts of the city.

