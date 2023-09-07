Meghan Marke’s blaming Prince Harry for money troubles: ‘Always fighting’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been engaging in daily fights over money and the troubles of Hollywood.

Accusations of this nature against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been brought to light by an inside source.

The insider shed light on everything during their most candid interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

it also comes after the couple began getting hit with several spots of turmoil, due to the entertainment’s industry’s spikes.

The insider believes, “Harry and Meghan have lost a lot of momentum and the goodwill they had in Hollywood, and their production company has even been called a ‘flop’.”

They also referenced their personal thoughts regarding the couple’s Spotify’s project and admitted, “Behind closed doors, the tension between them is insane.”

Because “Meghan blames Harry for the mess they’re in, and they’re constantly fighting about money and failed projects.”

So much so that “Harry’s time in Asia started a bit of a cooling off period for the couple” the insider also noted before sigining off from the converastion.