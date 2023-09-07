'Suits' star Patrick J.Adams mentions Meghan Markle in Instagram bio

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has mentioned the Duchess of Sussex in his Instagram bio.

The actor changed his Instagram bio to “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Adams played the role of Meghan's husband in the hit TV series which arrived on Netflix a few months ago.

People wrote that by including a connection to the Duchess, Patrick J. Adams gave "some well-deserved credit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."



Meghan Markle rose to global fame with her stellar performance in Suits.

Adams and Markle, 42, played love interests, Michael Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively for nine seasons from 2011 and 2019 and became great friends on set. When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in May 2018, he attended their wedding.

